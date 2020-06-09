Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late this afternoon. High 32C. Humidex 37C.
Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 23C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 31C. Humidex 40C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 16C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14C.
Friday..cloudy. High 17C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 8C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9C.