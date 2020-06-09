Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect

Today..sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late this afternoon. High 32C. Humidex 37C.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 23C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 31C. Humidex 40C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 16C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14C.

Friday..cloudy. High 17C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9C.