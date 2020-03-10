Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain ending near noon then clearing. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to 4C this afternoon.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -2C. Wind chill -5C this evening.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 7C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain. High 10C.

Thursday night..rain. Low 3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.