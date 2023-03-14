Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 late in the afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy. High 6.

Thursday night..showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Monday..sunny. High plus 5.