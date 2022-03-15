Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 4..

Friday..periods of rain. High 6.

Friday night..rain. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.