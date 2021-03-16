Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. High 9 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low 0 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. High 11 C.

Wednesday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 4 C.

Thursday..rain. Windy. High 9 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Windy. Low 0 C.

Friday..sunny. Windy. High 5 C.

Friday night..clear. Low -2 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.