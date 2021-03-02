Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 2 C. Wind chill -15 C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -7 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 1 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -7 C.

Friday..sunny. High 5 C.

Friday night..clear. Low -6 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.