Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 8.

Thursday..showers. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Monday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.