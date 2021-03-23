Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 19 C except 15 C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low 9 C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 21 C except 15 C near Lake Erie.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Thursday..rain. High 13 C.

Thursday night..rain. Low 5 C.

Friday..periods of rain. High 8 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 0 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.