Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. Rain showers or flurries beginning early in the afternoon then changing to flurries in the afternoon and ending late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 7. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.