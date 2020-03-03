Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 9C.
Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 1C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -4C.
Thursday..sunny. High 9C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. Low 1C.
Friday..periods of snow. High 2C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.
Saturday..sunny. High 6C.