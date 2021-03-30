Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 18 C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 4 C.

Wednesday..a few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 8 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per ent chance of flurries. High 4 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -6 C.

Friday..sunny. High 9 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 0 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.