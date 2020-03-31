Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 3C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 0C.

Thursday..sunny. High 13C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -1C.

Friday..sunny. High 12C.

Friday night..clear. Low 0C.

Saturday..sunny. High 16C.