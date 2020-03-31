Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 3C.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 0C.
Thursday..sunny. High 13C.
Thursday night..clear. Low -1C.
Friday..sunny. High 12C.
Friday night..clear. Low 0C.
Saturday..sunny. High 16C.
