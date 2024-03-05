Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers ending early this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..rain. High 9.

Saturday night..rain or snow. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.