Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 2.