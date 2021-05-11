Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Frost Advisory is in effect

Today..sunny this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 2 C with patchy frost.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 17 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 5 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 19 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 10 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.