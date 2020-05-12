Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A frost advisory is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1C with frost.

Wednesday..sunny. High 11C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 22C.

Thursday night..rain. Low 16C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 14C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16C.