Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13C. Wind chill -5C this morning.
Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1C with frost.
Wednesday..sunny. High 11C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.
Thursday..periods of rain. High 22C.
Thursday night..rain. Low 16C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 14C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16C.