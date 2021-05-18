Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 26 C except 21 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 29 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 12 C.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 28 C except 21 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 32 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 17 C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 30 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.