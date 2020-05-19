Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17C.
Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 10C.
Wednesday..sunny. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High 18C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 8C.
Thursday..sunny. high 21C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 11C.
Friday..sunny. High 23C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.