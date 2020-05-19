iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17C.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 10C.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High 18C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8C.

Thursday..sunny. high 21C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11C.

Friday..sunny. High 23C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.

