Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..a few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.