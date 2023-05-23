Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Hazy. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 19 with temperature falling to 15 in the afternoon. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 17.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.