iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

am800-news-sun

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 11.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..showers. High 28.

Thursday night..showers. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE