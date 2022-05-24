Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 11.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Thursday..showers. High 28.
Thursday night..showers. Low 16.
Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 12.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.