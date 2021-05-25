Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 31 C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 22 C.

Wednesday..showers ending late in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27 C. Humidex 32 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12 C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 17 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 10 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 10 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 16 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.