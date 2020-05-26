Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect

Today..sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30C. Humidex 37C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.