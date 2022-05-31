Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 22.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 9.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 22.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.