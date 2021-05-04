Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21 C. Humidex 25 C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..overcast. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High 14 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.