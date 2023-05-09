Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.
Wednesday..sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 9.
Thursday..sunny. High 25.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.