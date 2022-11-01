Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.
Wednesday..sunny. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 11.
Thursday..sunny. High 19.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Friday..cloudy. High 20.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.
Saturday..cloudy. High 20.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 12.
Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.
Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.