Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 30 km/h. High 23C. Humidex 26C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning near midnight. risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 before morning. Low 14C.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Temperature falling to 9C in the afternoon.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 0C.
Thursday..sunny. High 11C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 1C.
Friday..sunny. High 8C.
Friday night..clear. Low -1C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 3C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.