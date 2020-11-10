Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 30 km/h. High 23C. Humidex 26C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning near midnight. risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 before morning. Low 14C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Temperature falling to 9C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 0C.

Thursday..sunny. High 11C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 1C.

Friday..sunny. High 8C.

Friday night..clear. Low -1C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 3C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.