Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light early in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.