Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain early this evening. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning this evening then changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or snow before morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or snow. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.