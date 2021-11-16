Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Temperature rising to 13 by morning.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.