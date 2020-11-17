Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this morning then a 30 per cent chance of flurries later this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 3C.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -11C overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 5C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 2C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 11C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 8C.

Friday..cloudy. High 11C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 8C.

Sunday..rain. High 9C.