Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A fog advisory in effect.

Today..fog dissipating this morning then cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Fog patches. Low -1C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 6C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 9C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 4C.

Friday..clearing. High 5C.

Friday night..clear. Low -2C.