Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.