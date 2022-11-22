Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 22
Sunny on Tuesday, with a light southwest wind this morning and a high 6°C.
Tonight will be clear and going down to a low of minus 5°C.
Sunny again on Wednesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high 8°C.
Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 10°C.
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday, and a high 7°C.
Saturday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8°C.
