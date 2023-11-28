Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..becoming partly cloudy late this evening with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.