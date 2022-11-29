Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 6.

Wednesday..periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy. A few flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. Temperature falling to minus 2 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 6.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.