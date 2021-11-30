Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or drizzle early this morning. 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle early this evening then 30 percent chance of flurries or drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.