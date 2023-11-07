Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light early this afternoon. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Monday..sunny. High 9.