Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 19.

Thursday night..clear. Low 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.