Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.