Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.