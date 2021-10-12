Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.