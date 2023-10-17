Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 5.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 11.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.
Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.
Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.