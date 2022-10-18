Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning late this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Friday..sunny. High 16.

Friday night..clear. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.