Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Otherwise sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Thursday..cloudy. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.