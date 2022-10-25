Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.