Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6.

Wednesday..overcast. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy. High 15.

Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Friday..periods of rain. High 13.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy. High 12

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.