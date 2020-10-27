Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 8C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 2C with a risk of frost.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 11C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 2C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.

Friday night..clear. Low 1C.

Saturday..sunny. High 12C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 5C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10C.