Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28 except 23 near Lake Erie. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 16.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.